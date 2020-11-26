Chinese handset vendors keenly building up inventory

Jay Liu, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

In the wake of the US trade sanctions on Huawei, other major Chinese handset brands have been eager to bite off shares of their top competitor in the domesitc market, with strong momentum in their orders with upstream suppliers likely to last till first-quarter 2020, according to sources from Taiwan's PCB supply chain.

Huawei's major domestic rivals, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, have turned active in placing orders since the latter half of 2020, the sources said.

Xiaomi has been particularly keen, pulling-in the highest volume of PCB shipments among the three, the sources said.

Xiaomi's financial data show that its third-quarter 2020 revenues rose nearly 35% on year. IDC estimates that Xiaomi's global handset shipments surged by more than 40% in the third quarter, mainly driven by growth in markets outside of China. The Chinese market is likely to allow Xiaomi to welcome another wave of shipment growth.

It is estimated that Xiaomi's handset orders may exceed 100 million units during the period from fourth-quarter 2020 to first-quarter 2021, while orders from Oppo and Vivo will be relatively stable at around 90 million units and 70 million units respectively.

The sources said that judging from the total volumes expected from Huawei and its three major domestic rivals, PCB makers believe the current pull-in of orders from the Chinese handset clients will not create inventory problems.