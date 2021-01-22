TSMC, NTU expand R&D partnership to quantum materials

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

TSMC and National Taiwan University (NTU) have expanded their collaboration in technology development to quantum materials research.

Following the two's partnerships in developing 7-5nm semiconductor manufacturing processes, they have been working on developing 2nm and 3nm nodes since 2018, and have created a sub-project for studying quantum materials.

For the quantum materials project, TSMC will be responsible for over 50% of its overall expenses, and the Taiwan government the rest.

At the moment, TSMC is at full throttle developing 3nm platform as well as technologies beyond 3nm. The foundry will also devote efforts to research on SoC such as NVM, MEMS and RF chips prior to 2026.

Photo: Digitimes file photo