Taiwan firms face critical moments in next 3-5 years in quantum computing, says Foxconn chair

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) chairman Young-Way Liu has pointed out that quantum computing is attracting more global attention, and the next three to five years would be a crucial period for Taiwanese ICT firms to establish a meaningful presence in this new trend.

With the global ICT industry ready to embrace a new era, Taiwan's opportunity to make a headstart in quantum technology will lie in the next 3-5 years, Liu said at a quantum technology forum held in Taipei recently.

Taiwan's experience from the semiconductor industry accumulated over the years and a large number of talent developing applications will arm Taiwan with advantages in quantum computing research, Liu noted.

A new technology's development always begins with a theory, and then proceeds to engineering before application. At the moment, the quantum technology development is already at the engineering stage, Liu said.

With quantum technologies already in engineering development, their applications will come next. The key goal of Taiwan's ICT industry is to catch up at the stage of application and at the current stage of engineering development, he said.

Among research centers under Foxconn's Hon Hai Research Institute, two of them are related to quantum technology studies - one focusing on quantum computing and the other conducting semiconductor research, Liu said.

Foxconn has also partnered with universities and high schools in Taiwan to provide quantum computing courses, Liu added.

Foxconn chairman Young-Way Liu

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020