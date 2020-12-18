Foxconn research director believes quantum computing popularity will take time

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Min-Hsiu Hsieh, who is set to take the helm at Hon Hai Research Institute's Quantum Computing Research Center in January 2021, believes large-scale commercialization of quantum computing is unlikely to materialize any time soon.

Hsieh, currently associate professor at the Center for Quantum Software and Information (QSI), University of Technology Sydney (UTS), pointed out that quantum computing has been proven to be able to significantly enhance computing efficiency over certain unsolved problems, but if the goal is to make quantum computers household items, it may take much longer to become reality.

To maintain a quantum effect for a long period of time is still being restricted by many factors over technology advancements, Hsieh said.

However, applying quantum computing to cloud systems should become a reality faster, noted Hsieh, adding that quantum computing is more suitable for applications that require large and complicated computing needs, such as simulation of molecules and protein.

Applications with large and complicated computing needs and are being handled by supercomputers at the moment, and they will be work to be handled by quantum computing, Hsieh reiterated.

For the medium-term development, quantum computing and computers will co-exist with modern conventional PCs and the two systems are expected to have tight collaboration.

For Foxconn's Quantum Computing Research Center, its main direction of development in the next few years will be to improve fidelity of quantum states, Hsieh said.

The establishment of quantum hardware will not be one of the research center's immediate targets. The center will put its attention on developing software and hardware-software integration technologies initially, Hsieh explained.

If the center has a chance to push into the hardware development, it will focus on the manufacturing of key components and technologies for photon systems, Hsieh added.

Foxconn has established research centers devoted to new technology development

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020