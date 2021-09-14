中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Sep 15, 2021
    16:41
    mostly cloudy
    32°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Highlights of the day: iPhone 13 expected to be most popular among new Apple smartphones
    27min ago
    Indian IT suppliers hope for more Chinese investment and workers
    45min ago
    91.4 million automotive display panels shipped globally in 1H21
    51min ago
    Global fab equipment spending to hit another record high in 2022, says SEMI
    1h 4min ago
    Vanchip tapping Wi-Fi 6 RF FEM market
    1h 6min ago
    Memory module houses gearing up shipments for new DDR5 products
    2h 13min ago
    IC shortage and rising costs challenging notebook battery module makers
    2h 27min ago
    Xiaomi unveils concept smart glasses
    2h 52min ago
    OSATs busy with high-end backend services for new iPhones
    3h 9min ago
    TI, Onsemi raise analog chip prices, peers in Taiwan to follow suit
    3h 11min ago
    Shortage of consumer ICs easing
    3h 14min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Taiwan makes quantum computer development a priority
    Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The substantial increase in the number of quantum bits, also called qubits, and structural dimensions of logic gates have made the fidelity and connectivity of qubits highly critical.

    Taking into consideration Taiwan's solid foundation and large number of experts in the semiconductor chip manufacturing and IC design and packaging technology sectors, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) believes solid-state quantum technology should be a priority investment for Taiwan.

    With a long coherence time and high fidelity, qubits are the cornerstones of quantum computer operations, according to an academic research report. Coherence time and fidelity are also closely related to the material and interface quality of qubits.

    In terms of solid-state qubits, material technology includes superconducting material manufacturing technology, high purity silicon synthesis technology and precursor development, and low impurity insulating layer manufacturing technology, as well as other materials and component technologies that could raise the coherence time and fidelity of qubits.

    The MOST 2022 plan includes a clear outline of the "Taiwan Quantum Next Generation Key Technology Development Plan." Comprised of seven main points, five of which the MOST is involved in, these points include developing key technologies for the core components of quantum computers and communications hardware, establishing a quantum software research and development (R&D) platform, establishing an industry exchange and cooperation platform, cultivating R&D talent for quantum generation technology, and promoting quantum science education.

    The MOST's strategy is to first integrate R&D capabilities by forming an interdisciplinary national team for the R&D of key technologies for quantum technology hardware, which will form the foundation of Taiwan's quantum industry. Next is to set up a software technology R&D platform for quantum theory to develop application technologies for quantum computing and cryptography. The third is to bridge industry-government-academic cooperation by establishing an industry exchange and cooperation platform. Additionally, it must recruit talent to expand the team and encourage young students to get involved in quantum technology research.

    In the future, the MOST will work with Academia Sinica and other inter-academic research units to establish a quantum core facility base. It will also cooperate with the Ministry of Economic Affairs on quantum subsystem hardware technology.

    Taiwan first commissioned an academic research team to carry out a quantum computer development plan for Taiwan in 2017. The quantum computer project plan was formally launched in mid-April 2018.

    At present, significant progress has been made globally in low-temperature superconductors, quantum light sources, photonic circuits, and single-photon photodetector systems for optical computing.

    The main advantages of optical computing include room temperature operation, less susceptibility to interference (low noise), no need for a vacuum environment, and direct connection to fiber-optic networks. The fact that photonic qubits are difficult to store in a fixed place and photons do not directly carry out interactions are its main obstacles.

    From a scientific classification point of view, quantum light sources include photon source, entangled photon source, and photonic state production source (squeezed coherent state, continuous variable state). Photonic circuits are designed according to different algorithms; they need to be integrated with photonic chips and are reconfigurable optical components. Single-photon detectors must have high efficiency, low noise, and high response speed.

    Experts say that quantum states are easily interrupted by the environment and cause quantum decoherence. Moreover, it is difficult to achieve perfect quantum logic gate operation, which will generate more noise.

    If a quantum computer is to realize a meaningful quantum computation, for example, a factorization algorithm, the error rate of each logic gate must be significantly lower than 10 to the minus 10 power. Achieving this level of error rate is still extremely challenging when only relying on physical methods. Therefore it is necessary to utilize quantum error correction code technology to protect the quantum state so that the quantum calculation can approximate the ideal fault-tolerant quantum computation.

    As the number of qubits gradually increases, using quantum circuits to describe quantum calculations will become too complex and not feasible. A higher level of quantum programming language will need to be further developed.

    In the future, the quantum computer structure and quantum operating system fields can be expected to slowly take shape. As such, the MOST also plans to invest in the development of quantum programming language to attract more researchers.

    In terms of the quantum applications that most interest the outside world, academic circles have proposed the optimization of quantum circuits, quantum chemical energy level structure analysis, quantum finance, quantum machine learning, quantum new drugs and material simulation, quantum transportation management, quantum reversible circuit synthesis algorithms, quantum annealing, and other quantum-inspired application calculations.

    Categories
    Bits + chips ICT manufacturing IT + CE Server, IPC, cloud computing, IoT
    Tags
    Quantum quantum computer quantum computing Taiwan
    Related stories
    Jan 28
    Taiwan urged to focus on quantum computer hardware initially
    Jan 22
    TSMC, NTU expand R&D partnership to quantum materials
    Dec 29
    Taiwan IT firms need direction for quantum development, says expert
    Dec 18
    Foxconn research director believes quantum computing popularity will take time
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 8, 14:22
    GIGAIPC addressing industrial solutions solving smart manufacturing impacts to transform and develop the ability for the future
    Tuesday 7 September 2021
    The best power supply choices for blockchain industrial applications
    Monday 6 September 2021
    SINTRONES event addressing AIoT, fleet management solutions levering 5G technology
    Friday 3 September 2021
    MSI AMR-AI-PJ-UVGI Robot verified by Texcell/France effectively inactivate new SARS-COV2 virus within seconds under research conditions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Digitimes Research forum talks about trends in 5G industry
    Apple to place orders for around 90 million units of iPhone 13 series for 2021
    Unisoc to see smartphone AP shipments hike in 2H21