Taiwan IT firms need direction for quantum development, says expert

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwanese enterprises still do not know what they can do with quantum technologies and are not ready to take part in long-term projects, according to Chung-Yu Mou, director of National Tsing Hua University's (NTHU) Center for Quantum Technology.

Mou noted that most Taiwan-based enterprises can accept R&D projects that contribute results within five years, but almost all of them would give up if it takes more than 10 years.

Mou said that his center had contacted many IT companies such as TSMC, Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and MediaTek, seeking opportunities for cooperation, but nothing happened.

TSMC's R&D department had contacted NTHU previously, but the company had no clue about what it could do with quantum technologies, said Mou.

It is important for Taiwan to find out how its advantages in semiconductor may enhance the development of quantum computers, Mou said, adding no one knows for sure whether the making of quatum computers will need to be handled by ODMs.

Mou noted that most of the quantum research conducted in Taiwan is currently sponsored by the government, and investments from IT enterprises are very limited. Since it is still too early for quantum technologies to be industrialized, it is natural for Taiwan's IT enterprises to wait, he said.

Chung-Yu Mou (right), director of NTHU's Center for Quantum Technology

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, December 2020