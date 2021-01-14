Automotive PCB makers guardedly optimistic about 2021

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based automotive PCB makers including Chin-Poon Industrial, Unitech and Dynamic Electronics are guardedly optimistic about their sales prospects this year after seeing revenues decline in 2020, and they expect shipments particularly for EVs and high-end automotive electronics modules to be driven up by the ongoing global car market recovery.

Chin-Poon has said that the recovery in demand for automotive PCBs is increasingly clear although shortages of automotive chips may affect the overall shipments from the car components supply chain. The company also stressed that the car market recovery momentum may weaken if the pandemic's impacts on the global economy are worse than expected.

Unitech and Dynamic are optimistic that the penetration of ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) solutions and radar modules will grow notably in 2021, ramping up their shipments of rigid-flex PCB and radar boards.

The three makers and Tripod Technology have all tapped into the EV supply chain of Tesla with their HDI PCB, rigid-flex boards, thick copper boards or radar boards, industry sources said, adding that the US vendor has directly negotiated with PCB partners over supply terms, shortening the time needed for them to join the EV segment.

Chin-Poon saw its 2020 revenues fall 14.31% on year to NT$15.314 billion (US$546.93 million); Unitech's revenues for the year plunged 35.82% on year to NT$14.387 billion; and Dynamic's corresponding revenues of 12.611 billion represented an annual decline of 7.93%.