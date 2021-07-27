中文網
    FPCB firm Career Tech sees shipments ramp up
    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Career Technology, which specializes in flexible PCBs, has seen shipments for consumer electronics products ramp up thanks to seasonal factors. Shipments for handsets, notebooks and other devices enabling stay-at-home initiatives are also expected to grow and drive its revenue growth in the second half of this year, according to the company.

    Career Tech had lower-than-expected shipments in the first half of 2021, due mainly to shortages of certain chips and components for use in notebooks and tablets. Despite an anticipated ramp-up in customer orders, the FPCB maker is cautiously optimistic about its sales outlook for the third quarter.

    Shipments for new smartphone models slated for launch later this year will remain the major force of Career Tech's shipment growth in the third quarter of this year, the company said. Nevertheless, the company continued, growth in its shipments for notebooks and tablets will depend on customers' inventory controls.

    In addition, Career Tech has stepped up its deployments in the automotive FPCB field, while being engaged in the development of high-frequency and high-speed FPCB materials for 5G device applications, such as LCP (liquid crystal polymer) and MPI (modified polyimide) modules, according to the Taiwan-based company.

