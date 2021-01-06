5G to fuel semiconductor demand

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Unfavorable macro conditions, including the US-China trade war and COVID-19, have been slowing down 5G deployments across the globe, but 5G will still play a crucial role in driving growth in the semiconductor market, according to industry sources.

The arrival of 5G is enabling more AIoT device designs and automobile innovations, as well as PC and handset replacements, creating huge demand for semiconductors, the sources said. Demand arising from 5G will be a lot more sustainable and promising than that for notebooks and other devices enabling stay-at-home activities amid the pandemic, the sources indicated.

For example, a 5G smartphone will consume 250% more ICs than a 4G model, the sources said. Chip demand arising from 5G will be incredibly huge, the sources noted.

Trade disputes between the US and China and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a negative impact on the world's progress to 5G, which is expected to accelerate in 2021, the sources said. On the supply side, meanwhile, chipmakers have already seen their supply fall short of demand. The sources continued it is worth noting that 5G has just started to take off.

GlobalWafers chairperson Doris Hsu expressed previously optimism about the semiconductor market growth over the next couple of years, citing mainly the arrival of 5G stimulating notebook and handset replacements, and new AIoT and automotive electronics designs enabled by 5G. Growth on the supply side will find it difficult to keep up with that on the demand side, according to Hsu.

5G brings optimism to chipmaking industry

Photo: Digitimes file photo