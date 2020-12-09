LED
Taiwan makers urged to embrace opportunities from 5G digital transformation and space industry
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based ICT makers have to look to multiple business opportunities derived from 5G-based digital transformation and the development of the space industry, according to Lo Huai-jia, CEO for Photonics Industry & Technology Development Association (PIDA).

5G-based digital transformation is expected to bring business opportunities worth US$1.32 trillion in total for ICT makers, with 47% of the value to come from telecom carriers, Lo said. Particularly in China, the three large mobile telecom carriers have so far deployed 350,000 5G base stations in main cities, Lo noted.

Along with continued growth in demand for satellite-based services, Taiwan-based makers can capitalize on ICT competitiveness to enter supply chains for satellites and satellite ground equipment, Lo indicated. Taiwan's strong capability in semiconductor, ICT and precision machinery can support development of the space industry in the future, Lo added.

PIDA will promote potential application of optoelectronic technologies to biomedical care, UV-C LED disinfection, microLED, ADAS, compound semiconductors, LiDAR and autonomous driving, 5G-based optical communication, silicon photonics, meta-optics and digital optics, quantum communication and quantum computing, Lo said.

