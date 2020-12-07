Bits + chips
Silicon IP provider M31 to see 4Q20 revenue hit record high
Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based M31 is expected to see its revenue hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to robust advanced-node chip orders for emerging 5G and AI applications, according to market observers.

M31 has obtained significant orders for Qualcomm's chips, and has been working with Samsung's foundry operations since 2019, the observers said. The silicon IP provider is also among TSMC's ecosystem partners, the observers added.

M31 has also begun to work with foundry United Microelectronics (UMC), which has enjoyed a strong pull-in of 28nm chip orders recently, the observers noted. In addition, China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) are among M31's foundry partners, the observers said.

M31 is expected to post an about 10% revenue increase for all of 2020, with flat growth in profits as a result of unfavorable currency exchange rates, the observers indicated.

M31 has reported revenue grew 29.2% sequentially and 0.4% on year to NT$271 million (US$9.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue totaled NT$760 million for the first 10 months of this year, rising 11.1% from the same period in 2019.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
  2. Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – October 2020
  3. Top-5 notebook brands see October shipments hit year's new high, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.