Silicon IP provider M31 to see 4Q20 revenue hit record high

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based M31 is expected to see its revenue hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to robust advanced-node chip orders for emerging 5G and AI applications, according to market observers.

M31 has obtained significant orders for Qualcomm's chips, and has been working with Samsung's foundry operations since 2019, the observers said. The silicon IP provider is also among TSMC's ecosystem partners, the observers added.

M31 has also begun to work with foundry United Microelectronics (UMC), which has enjoyed a strong pull-in of 28nm chip orders recently, the observers noted. In addition, China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC) and Huali Microelectronics (HLMC) are among M31's foundry partners, the observers said.

M31 is expected to post an about 10% revenue increase for all of 2020, with flat growth in profits as a result of unfavorable currency exchange rates, the observers indicated.

M31 has reported revenue grew 29.2% sequentially and 0.4% on year to NT$271 million (US$9.6 million) in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue totaled NT$760 million for the first 10 months of this year, rising 11.1% from the same period in 2019.