Delta Electronics supplies LFP batteries used in UPS at TSMC plants

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has obtained orders from TSMC for LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries used in UPS, according to industry sources.

TSMC is replacing lead-acid batteries used in UPS with LFP ones at its existing plants and has adopted LFP batteries for UPS at new plants, the sources said, adding Delta is one of the three LFP battery suppliers for TSMC.

Delta has reportedly obtained orders for LFP batteries for use in UPS at Winbond Electronics' new plant under construction in Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP).

Delta declined to comment on the report.