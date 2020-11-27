IT + CE
Delta Electronics to see 70% growth in 2020 revenues from EV-use power train components
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics is expected to see revenues from power train components used in electric vehicles (EVs) increase about 70% on year in 2020, according to industry sources.

EV-use power train components include motors, on-board chargers, and DC/AC converters, the sources said. Delta has developed power train components in compliance with automobile part/component regulations in many countries and most international automakers' standards, the sources noted.

Currently, Delta is a supplier of power train components for all Japan-based carmakers except Honda Motor, the sources indicated.

As many EV vendors will launch new models in 2021, Delta's sales from power train components in the year is expected to rise at least 50% on year.

