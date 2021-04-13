Delta Electronics reports record March revenues

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.026 billion (US$952 million) for March, the highest-ever monthly figure.

The sum represents increases of 32.84% sequentially and 28.18% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 60% of the revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 15%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$72.485 billion for first-quarter 2021, slipping 7.72% sequentially but growing 30.19% on year.