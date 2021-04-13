IT + CE
Delta Electronics reports record March revenues
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.026 billion (US$952 million) for March, the highest-ever monthly figure.

The sum represents increases of 32.84% sequentially and 28.18% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 60% of the revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 25%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 15%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$72.485 billion for first-quarter 2021, slipping 7.72% sequentially but growing 30.19% on year.

Realtime news
Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  2. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
  3. Smartphone brands still focus on low-price segments in India
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.