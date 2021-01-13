IT + CE
Delta December revenues hit record
DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.908 billion (US$944 million) for December, the highest monthly level ever with growths of 5.55% on month and 20.08% on year.

The increase in December consolidated revenue was mainly due to strong demand for power supplies used in notebooks, servers at data centers, networking/communication equipment and game consoles as well as devices used in industrial automation in the China market, Delta said.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 54% of the consolidated revenues, while devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure 32%, and ones used in industrial and building automation 14%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$78.553 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020, hitting quarterly record and increasing 1.12% sequentially and 15.19% on year, those of NT$282.605 billion for 2020, the historically highest annual level and up 5.4% on year.

