Delta Electronics November revenues up on year
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.492 billion (US$882 million) for November, decreasing 2.52% sequentially but increasing 12.46% on year.

Power supplies and related components accounted for 56% of the revenues; devices for ICT and energy infrastructure, 31%; and devices for industrial and building automation, 13%, Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$255.697 billion for January-November, rising 4.06% on year.

