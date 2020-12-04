Delta Electronics subsidiary develops coronavirus detection device

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has disclosed DELBio, its wholly-owned subsidiary that makes biomedical devices and products, has developed Dagene G1, an automated nucleic acid analysis system, for quick detection of coronavirus.

Dagene G1 allows use of different types of detected samples including blood, serum, sputum and urine and can detect up to 23 gene segments and 24 pathogens from the same sample simultaneously to reach quick qualitative and quantitative analysis of which result reports include Ct (cycle threshold) values based on qPCR (quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction) standard detection method.

With a user-friendly graphic interface, Dagene G1 features one-stop automated processing from extraction of nucleic acid samples, RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase PCR) to reporting of highly accurate results of detection, and the entire process take only 1.5 hours.

Dagene G1 is equipped with a 7-inch touch screen and 4.5kg in weight. DELBio has obtained a product license from Taiwan's Ministry of Health and Welfare. In addition to Taiwan, DELBio has obtained licenses in Japan and several European countries and expects so in North American countries in first-quarter 2021.

Delta Electronics chairman Yancey Hai with Dagene G1

Photo: Company