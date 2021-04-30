Delta upbeat about 2Q21

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics expects sales in the second quarter to outperform the prior quarter's levels, judging from better order visibility for the quarter.

The company has been pushing its electric vehicle product business and expects the business to achieve break-even operation in 1-2 years, according to company chairman Yancey Hai at an April 29 investor conference.

The business contributed 5% of Delta's first-quarter 2021 revenues and of which 1-2% was attributable to use in electric motorcycles/scooters, bicycles and forklifts, Hai said.

Delta has been cooperating with US- and Europe-based automakers, Hai noted. In the China EV market particularly, Delta has partnered with a few cross-nation joint-venture automakers, Hai indicated.

Since Delta procures components and materials based on long-term supply contracts, short supply of components and materials has had little impact on shipments for regular orders, company CEO Cheng Ping said. However, the short supply is likely to affect shipments of short-term orders, Cheng noted.

Due to worries about insufficient shipments arising from short supply of components and materials, some of clients may place orders with ordered volumes in excess of actual demand, Cheng indicated.

Delta Electronics: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$b) Amount Q/Q Y/Y Consolidated revenues 72.485 (7.72%) 30.19% Gross margin 29.81% down 1.28pp up 3.33pp Operating profit 7.501 (22.93%) 278.95% Net profit 6.580 (11.45%) 218.30% Net EPS (NT$) 2.53

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Delta Electronics: Revenue and operating profit proportions for product lines, 1Q21 Product line Proportion of consolidated revenues Proportion of operating profit Power supplies and related components 60.11% 67.48% Devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure 25.22% 15.58% Devices used in industrial and building automation 14.66% 16.93%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021