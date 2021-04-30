IT + CE
Delta upbeat about 2Q21
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Power supply and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics expects sales in the second quarter to outperform the prior quarter's levels, judging from better order visibility for the quarter.

The company has been pushing its electric vehicle product business and expects the business to achieve break-even operation in 1-2 years, according to company chairman Yancey Hai at an April 29 investor conference.

The business contributed 5% of Delta's first-quarter 2021 revenues and of which 1-2% was attributable to use in electric motorcycles/scooters, bicycles and forklifts, Hai said.

Delta has been cooperating with US- and Europe-based automakers, Hai noted. In the China EV market particularly, Delta has partnered with a few cross-nation joint-venture automakers, Hai indicated.

Since Delta procures components and materials based on long-term supply contracts, short supply of components and materials has had little impact on shipments for regular orders, company CEO Cheng Ping said. However, the short supply is likely to affect shipments of short-term orders, Cheng noted.

Due to worries about insufficient shipments arising from short supply of components and materials, some of clients may place orders with ordered volumes in excess of actual demand, Cheng indicated.

Delta Electronics: Financial report, 1Q21 (NT$b)

Amount

Q/Q

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

72.485

(7.72%)

30.19%

Gross margin

29.81%

down 1.28pp

up 3.33pp

Operating profit

7.501

(22.93%)

278.95%

Net profit

6.580

(11.45%)

218.30%

Net EPS (NT$)

2.53

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Delta Electronics: Revenue and operating profit proportions for product lines, 1Q21

Product line

Proportion of consolidated revenues

Proportion of operating profit

Power supplies and related components

60.11%

67.48%

Devices used in ICT and energy infrastructure

25.22%

15.58%

Devices used in industrial and building automation

14.66%

16.93%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2021

Realtime news
Supply chain
UMC official website
Research insights
  1. Component shortages drag down Taiwan TV shipments in 1Q21, says Digitimes Research
  2. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  3. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.