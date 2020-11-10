Delta Electronics to increase stake in Lanner

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Power supply maker and energy management solution provider Delta Electronics has disclosed it will subscribe to unsecured convertible bonds issued by networking/communication appliance maker Lanner Electronics for private placement at NT$900 million (US$31.0 million).

Delta currently holds a 5.73% stake in Lanner, and the fresh investment is likely to make it the largest shareholder of Lanner, industry sources said.

The fast growing development of IoT is making edge computing and network information security increasingly important, Delta noted. As Lanner has technological capability in network information security and edge computing, Delta said it hopes to create synergy through its strategic cooperation with Lanner in R&D, production, marketing and sales.

Through cooperation with technological partners, Lanner offers white-box hardware solutions used in SD-WAN (software-defined networking in a wide area network) and NFV (network function virtualization), and has obtained permission from 20 telecom carriers worldwide, such as Verizon, to deploy more than 200,000 enterprise-use SD-WAN stations.

Delta has reported consolidated revenues of NT$26.152 billion for October, decreasing 2.43% sequentially but increasing 13.14% on year.

Of the revenues, power supplies and related components accounted for 58%, followed by devices for ICT and energy infrastructure (30%) and devices for industrial and building automation (12%), Delta said.

Delta posted consolidated revenues of NT$230.205 billion for January-October, rising 3.21% on year.