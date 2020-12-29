We have recently changed our search engine. Check the Advanced options to learn the new search rules.
IT + CE
Notebook, mobo and graphics card makers to embrace bright prospects for 1H21
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES
Taiwan-based makers of notebooks, motherboards and graphics cards are expected to see a strong first-half 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drive demand for these devices enabling remote work, education, and other stay-at-home activities,...
