IT + CE
Rise of online fitness to buoy Taiwan ICT industries in 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

The growing popularity of online workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic is regarded as a new driver of Taiwan's ICT industry growth in 2021, according to industry sources.

US-based online workout platform Peloton saw its revenues in fiscal first-quarter 2021 ended September 30, 2020 arrive at US$758 million, up dramatically from US$112 million in the same quarter two years ago and US$228 million a year ago.

Because of the surging revenues, Peloton was also able to turn profitable in 2020.

The sources pointed out that Quanta Computer and Pegatron are both suppliers for Peloton and estimate their monthly shipments in the first quarter of 2021 to the client to pick up more than 40% from the volumes a quarter ago.

Quanta is currently assembling monitors for Peloton's workout equipment, the sources revealed.

In November 2019, Peloton spent US$47.4 million acquiring Taiwanese indoor cycle maker Magtonic and has recently invested US$420 million for a merger with US-based fitness equipment maker Precor and obtained its factories in North Carolina and Washington.

