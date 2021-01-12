Asustek and MSI see strong December revenues

Monica Chen, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Thanks to the stay-at-home economy in the wake of the pandemic, both Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) have reported strong on-year growths for December revenues.

MSI registered consolidated revenues of NT$12.45 billion (US$440.71 million) for December, down 20% on month, but up 37% on year with the amount for whole-year 2020 growing 21.6% on year to come to NT$146.5 billion. MSI also saw its profits reach the highest quarterly level in the third quarter of 2020 with net profits for the first three quarters of 2020 reaching NT$5.97 billion.

MSI's visibility of notebook orders has already reached the end of first-half 2021. With stable demand for motherboards and graphics cards, MSI's financial results for the first half are expected to stay healthy.

Asustek has announced consolidated revenues of NT$43 billion for December, up 31% on year, with the amount for the fourth quarter of 2020 arriving at NT$122.3 billion, up 26% on year.

Asustek and MSI are also expected to see strong orders for their motherboards and graphics cards in the first quarter of 2021, as demand from the gaming sector has been robust with the releases of the new platforms by Intel, AMD and Nvidia.

However, Asustek's smartphone business is still suffering from losses and may drag down the company's overall performance in the first quarter of 2021.

