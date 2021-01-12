Notebook ODMs mull price hikes

Compound semiconductor industry enjoys high factory utilization rates 7h 53min ago in Before Going to Press

Touch panel maker GIS eyeing bigger presence in Android phone segment 8h 1min ago in Before Going to Press

Component shortages affecting shipments, says Oppo 8h 17min ago in Before Going to Press

Unimicron see clear order visibility for 1Q21 10h 1min ago in Before Going to Press

Taiwan LCD driver IC firms continue to see orders ramp up 10h 2min ago in Before Going to Press

Server supply chain turns optimistic about 2021 10h 3min ago in Before Going to Press

DRAM prices to rise through 2Q21 10h 3min ago in Before Going to Press

Global 5G smartphone shipments rise in 2020 10h 3min ago in Before Going to Press