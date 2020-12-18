Displays
Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
Chiawen Chang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Combined sales of OLED panels by Samsung Display and LG Display (LGD) for small- to medium-size applications are expected to reach KRW9.6 trillion (US$9.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 46.2% sequentially and 31.2% on year, according to an estimate by Digitimes Research.

The optimistic prospects come after both firms experienced increased revenues and shipments for small- to medium-size OLED panels in the previous quarter, driven by growing demand from the smartphone and wearable sectors.

Demand for OLED panels from the smartphone sector has rebounded as the pandemic-induced impacts on the handset supply chain have eased, while the launch of Apple's all OLED iPhone 12 lineup has encouraged other handset brands to also adopt OLED panels for their mid-range to high-end models, Digitimes Research said.

In 2021, OLED-based models are expected to account for 40% of global smartphone shipments, said Digitimes Research. Besides, demand for OLED panels for Apple Watch devices is likely to double in the coming year.

To cash in on increasing demand, both LGD and Japan Display (JDI) have accelerated their expansion projects for ramping up OLED panels.

As Samsung Electronics has already launched three foldable smartphones built using flexible OLED panels, Digitimes Research believes that Apple will likely step into the foldable smartphone sector in 2022, furthering demand for flexible OLED displays.

In response to increasing demand, Samsung Display has expanded its monthly flexible OLED module capacity to 900,000 units in the second half of 2020.

Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. Samsung, LGD ramping up OLED panels for small- to medium-size applications, Digitimes Research says
  2. Global top-5 brands see combined shipments reach second highest level in November
  3. China IC foundry output to continue growth in 2021, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.