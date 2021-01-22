Displays
LG Display focuses on OLED at CES 2021
Chiawen Chang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

LG Display (LGD) showcased OLED TV panels of varying sizes at the online CES 2021, a bid to maintain its market leadership in OLED technology.

LGD showcased a 77-inch OLED panel with resolution of 3,840x2,160; a 55-inch transparent OLED panel of 1,920x1,080; a 48-inch bendable OLED panel with 3,840x2,160, .

Affiliated LG Electronics exhibited miniLED-backlit LCD TVs and microLED digital signage at the event, but it still showed strong emphasis on OLED's use in high-end TVs, Digitimes Research found.

LGD has offered 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch OLED TV panels and will add 42- and 83-inch ones to the lineup in 2021. Besides, LGD will offer small- to medium-size OLED panels for use in mobile and gaming devices as well as automotive displays.

LGD has set a goal of shipping 7-8 million OLED panels in 2021.

Supply chain
China¡¦s 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
Research insights
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.