Taiwan supply chain players have mixed attitudes on capacity relocation

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Taiwanese companies in the upstream supply chain are having mixed attitudes about relocating their capacities to Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, India and Thailand, amid escalating US-China trade tensions and the lingering coronavirus outbreak, according to some market observers.

Assembly services providers such as Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Compal Electronics, Pegatron and Wistron have been the keenest on moving production, while suppliers of components such as power supply, compartment parts, chassis and connectors, are being more conservative, the observers noted.

Power supply makers Chicony Power and AcBel Polytech are currently focusing primarily on expanding capacities at their existing plants in order to make adjustment to their capacity deployment.

However, the manufacturers of compartment parts, connectors and chassis so far have rarely conducted any adjustments to their capacity allocations. Some brand vendors have been pushing their supply chain partners to make adjustment to their production lines in a bid to avoid placing all the eggs in one basket, the observers said.

In the long term, the establishment of multiple regional supply chain hubs may become reality, but for the next 2-3 years, movements by assembly services-oriented bases will still be seen more often, as mass relocations of component suppliers are unlikely to occur any time soon.