ODMs hit snag in sending staff to oversee production in India

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Worsening Covid-19 infections and the recent labor riot at Wistron's iPhone manufacturing plant in India have compounded the difficulty for Taiwan's ODMs to send Taiwanese production management staff to the South Asian country, according to industry sources.

Foxconn and Wistron are continuing their capacity expansions in India, and Pegatron is also set to start volume production at its plant there in second-half 2021, all requiring many management talents to oversee operations of production lines, the sources said.

But lingering border rows between India and China, the December 12 riot at Wistron's Indian iPhone plant and rapid increases in virus infection cases have combined to undermine the willingness of Taiwanese managerial staff to station in the South Asian country, the sources continued.

India has had a total of at least 10.12 million infection cases, second only to 18.46 million in the US, with its death toll of 146,000 ranking third in the world. This, coupled with language, cultural and social differences as well as labor management issues arising from the latest plant riot, have made many Taiwanese managers choose to stay in Taiwan rather than station in India.

The Taiwan-based ODMs have reportedly offered handsome pays to encourage their employees to serve as production managers in India, but it remains to be seen whether the offer will work well or not.