Pegatron on track to commence investment project in India, says chairman

Sammi Huang, Hsinchu; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron is on track to step up its investment in India, according to company chairman TH Tung, despite a riot at a Wistron plant in the country.

The riot at the Wistron plant has triggered concerns among Taiwanese companies about investing in India.

Pegatron plans to establish a plant in Chennai's Mahindra World City with the site to begin operation in the second half of 2021. Pegatron is set to inject US$150 million in investment in India.

In addition to India and an existing factory in Indonesia, Pegatron is also set to build a production base in Vietnam.

Commenting on shortages of components such as ICs, Tung believes the tight supply is likely to persist through the end of first-half 2021 with the coronavirus pandemic lingering.

Pegatron chairman TH Tung

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, December 2020