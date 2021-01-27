IT + CE
Wistron ITS optimistic about 2021
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Wistron Information Technology & Services (Wistron ITS), a provider of CMMI (capability maturity model integration) Level 3 IT outsourcing software services, has expressed optimism about its operations this year.

As applications such as digital transformation, FinTech, system upgrades, smart manufacturing and network improvements all require IT services, their demand is expected to drive up the industry's growth in 2021.

Wistron ITS said it has also been certified recently by its China-based first-tier clients and will be able to start providing IT services to them in the near future.

The company reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.33 billion (US$47.09 million) for the fourth quarter of 2020 with net profit reaching NT$96 million and gross margin 24.5%.

Wistron ITS saw consolidated revenues arrive at NT$5.1 billion for whole-year 2020 with net profit increasing 13% on year to come to NT$466 million.

