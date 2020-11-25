Breaktime to tap markets in Southeast Asia

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Breaktime, a startup operating an AI-based online publishing platform that integrates content for readers, will tap markets in Southeast Asia such as Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia in 2021, according to company chairman Eric Yeh.

The platform focuses on content of words or texts currently and will extend to video and podcast, Yeh said.

The platform uses technological tools to analyze reader behavior and perference for content creators, Yeh noted.

By virtue of big data analysis and AI algorithms, the platform integrates various content for efficient publishing to hike browsing rates and matches content with appropriate advertising to bring in revenues, Yeh indicated.

Breaktime is a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai). Earlier in 2020, Breaktime became a Google Certified Publishing Partner.

Breaktime chairman Eric Yeh

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020