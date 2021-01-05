IT + CE
Pegatron acquires land for new plant in Vietnam
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

Pegatron has bought a piece of land in Vietnam for about VND528.92 billion (US$22.9 million) to build a new plant, which will be ready for production later in 2021, according to industry sources.

The site, which will be Pegatron's second production base in Southeast Asia, is located in an industrial zone of Vietnam's Haiphong. The plant will begin volume production in the second half of 2021, the sources said.

In addition to Pegatron, another two iPhone assemblers Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Wistron are also considering investing in Vietnam, the sources added.

