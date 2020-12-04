Displays
AUO mulls setting up display backend production facilities in Southeast Asia
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

AU Optronics (AUO) is mulling to set up production facilities in Southeast Asia for backend production of monitor and automotive panels to cope with changing demand from clients, according to company chairman Paul Peng.

"Short" supply chains are emerging mainly for electronics products, forming regional ecosystems as opposed to global ones, as suppliers move out of China amid the US-China trade conflicts and changing consumer behavior, Peng explained, adding makers are leaving China also because of labor shortages there.

Production cost of the smaller short supply chains will go higher, and therefore they will be more suitable for making customized products, Peng said.

With the making of LCD module (LCM) currently accounting for over 70% of the overall production cost for monitors and also demanding higher packaging and transportation costs due to their sizes, AUO is considering moving related production facilities to where that will be in line with clients' shipment requirements, Peng said.

As automotive panels' sizes have continued to expand, with some already reaching as large as 50 inches, the production of automotive panels also needs to be closer to automakers, and AUO is evaluating the possibility, said Peng.

