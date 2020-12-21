Bright outlook for Vietnam in 2021

Alex Chen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Although manufacturers may feel less compelled than before to relocate their production out of China, now that Donald Trump is leaving the White House, they will carry on with their plans to move factories to other countries, such as Vietnam.

The US government's Asian policy is expected to stay its course despite Joe Biden's victory. And Vietnam could play a strong role in the US agenda of curbing China's expansion.

Many economists think Trump raising import tax on Chinese goods not only has resulted in an increase in Vietnamese exports to the US but also has promoted multi-national corporations to relocate their factories to Vietnam in an attempt to diversify their supply chains. Now Apple is having AirPods Pro assembled in Vietnam, whch is also set to become Foxconn's manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

American tech heavyweights including Apple, HP, Dell and Google have all requested that their suppliers move their production bases out of China. As part of their efforts to diversify risks in the long run, more and more manufacturers will be moving production to India and Vietnam. Trump's unyielding policy toward China has left international firms with no choice but to relocate factories from China to Vietnam. Although the US occasionally complains about Vietnam's huge trade surplus with the US, it is unlikely to demand any changes to the current situation. That is, the US will unlikely impose a high import tax on Vietnamese goods nor will it engage aggressive trade policies against Vietnam.

Vietnam trade surplus with US widening

Vietnam registers huge trade surplus with the US, which is the largest market of Vietnamese exports. The trade surplus further widened in 2019. As multi-national corporations diversify production to avoid the US government's high import tax on China-made goods, Vietnam's trade surplus with the US is an indication that Vietnam is already enjoying the effects of supply chain clustering in the country.

According to Vietnam Customs, Vietnam exported US$62 billion worth of goods to the US during the first 10 months of 2020, soaring 24% year-over-year. The US Department of the Treasury determined that Vietnam's currency was undervalued in 2019 by about 4.7% against the US dollar due in part to government intervention. The US Department of Commerce therefore threatened to impose 6-10% anti-subsidy duties against vehicle tire imports from Vietnam, claiming these products are subsidized by an undervalued currency.

The measures that the Trump administration is taking against Vietnam, especially the investigation into Vietnam's currency policy, have some analysts and economists worried. However, these measures that are only targeting certain sectors are more symbolic than practical and will not cause significant impact to Vietnam's economy. As Biden is expected to keep Trump's China tariffs in place, US-China trade tensions will not be going away, which means more companies could seek out Vietnam as a safe haven.

Different from Trump, Biden expressed support for free trade and lowering trade barriers before the election. The US needs partners like Vietnam with a strategic geographical location, so Vietnam will keep attracting an influx of high-quality foreign direct investments (FDI).

Biden may not be as aggressive as Trump in his China policy, and his Vietnam policy may also be more positive, as he will need to stay focused on the fight against the pandemic and bigger fiscal stimulus to spur economic growth. This could prompt an increase in the needs for Vietnam-made products and exports to the US.

The stay-home economy has spurred growing demand for TVs and consumer electronics exported from Vietnam to the US. Such demand is picking up growth momentum, driven by the US government's fiscal stimulus packages launched in March 2020 to sustain the US economy.

The US relies on electronics from Vietnam

COVID-19 brought an unprecedented scale of disruption to the US economy. In response, the US government has also launched fiscal stimulus packages of unparalleled scale, reaching 10% of its GDP. The stimulus payments and relief programs have enabled personal income in the US to show the largest growth rate ever in 2020 and consumer spending on electronics products to jump 6% compared to the level before COVID-19. The US Congress reportedly has just reached a US$900 billion coronavirus relief package deal. This may create another wave of opportunities for Vietnamese electronics manufacturers.

Of course, Vietnam is not the only viable FDI destination. Other Southeast Asian countries are also taking actions to attract foreign investments. Many comapnies are also considering moving their production bases back to North America and Europe.

Some economists, such as Stephen Roach, have warned of a 35% US dollar crash in 2021. The US dollar decline means the currencies of exporting countries will appreciate, which will have a negative effect on their exports. This is something Southeast Asian countries have to be closely watching. Japan faced a similar situation in the late 1980's and had to strive to prevent the yen appreciation from creating bubbles in its property and stock markets.

Biden publicly stated that he would want the US to reconsider joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). This attracts great attention of Vietnam's business circles as it is generally believed that Vietnam stands to reap the biggest benefit from CPTPP. According to economists, if the US eventually rejoins CPTPP, Vietnam will enjoy lower tariffs on major export items and see even faster growth in its exports to the US.

Brisk 2021 outlook for Vietnam's electronics industry

Vietnam has signed more than 10 free trade agreements. Vietnam's National Assembly has passed a resolution officially ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in 2020. Vietnam also recently signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement after seven years of negotiation. As firms budget their 2021 investments, Vietnam, featuring low business operation costs, close proximity to China and membership of multiple trade agreements, will continue to attract foreign investors that target ASEAN countries.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, foreign investments pouring into Vietnam boosted its GDP to grow 7% in 2019, making Vietnam one of the fastest growing economies in the region. Vietnam has become an ideal manufacturing hub, especially to firms that look for ways to supplement their operation in China and relocate production out of China.

Vietnam has the most competitive labor cost among ASEAN countries, with minimum wages falling between US$132 and US$190 per month. Moreover, the government approved a 30% corporate income tax cut in September 2020.

As a member of both CPTPP and ASEAN, Vietnam is included in the ASEAN free trade area. More than that, EVFTA, going into effective as of August 1, 2020, is expected to spur growth in trade between Vietnam and EU.

With the supply chain moving from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam's ranking in global electronics exports shot up from No. 47 in 2001 to No. 12 in 2019. Vietnam's exports of handsets and handset components exceeded US$50 billion in 2019.

Vietnam's electronics industry is largely dominated by well-known foreign corporations, which represent more than 90% of the country's exports and 80% of domestic sales. In the midst of ongoing US-China trade war, many multi-national corporations have begun to shift part of their production to Vietnam. From a country perspective, Vietnam exported goods mainly to China, the US, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan in 2019. From a product perspective, Vietnam mainly shipped handsets, TVs, cameras, electronic devices and electronic ICs.