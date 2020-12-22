Mobile + telecom
Vietnam handsets and related components output value totals US$46.9 billion
Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The output value of Vietnam's handset and related component industry came to US$46.9 billion in the first 11 months of 2020, accounting for 18.4% of the country's total export value during the 11-month period, according to a local media report.

Despite the pandemic, Vietnam's exports are expected to increase by 5.3% annually to US$254 billion in 2020, with an annual trade surplus of over US$20 billion, a record high, the report said.

Vietnamnet cited experts from the Vietnam Institute of Industrial and Trade Policy and Strategy (VIOIT) as saying that Vietnam's positive trade performance is due to enterprises' effective investment in production and grasping export opportunities.

