Vietnam aspires to become industrialized country in 10 years

Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Vietnam is looking to become an industrialized country in the next 10 years, after failing to achieve it in 2020 as it had previously vowed.

Vietnam is seeking to become one the major industrialize countries in ASEAN, with several internationally competitive industries that can have meaningful roles to play in the global value chains.

According to Vietnamnet, in terms of the contribution of various economic sectors to GDP, Vietnam's economic structure is undergoing a positive transformation towards industrialization, meaning that the share of agriculture is declining and the share of industry and services is increasing.

The average annual growth rate of industrial production index from 2016 to 2019 is 9.44%, compared with 7.3% in 2011-2015. In particular, the industrial production index of the processing and manufacturing sectors grew by an average of 10.5% per year, the highest among all industries.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has pointed out that most Vietnamese industrial enterprises are still using technologies that are on average two to three generations behind the world. In particular, 76% of the equipment, technology and production lines were imported in the 1960s and 1970s.