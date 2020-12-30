Top-50 Vietnam brands see value rise 28% in 2020

Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

Total value of Vietnam's top-50 most valuable brands has gone up 28% this year, growing from US$18.8 billion in 2019 to US$26.1 billion in 2020, according to Brand Finance.

Viettel continues to dominate as nation's most valuable brand for the fifth consecutive year, with a brand value up US$5.8 billion, said UK-based brand business valuation consultancy.

Viettel, VNPT, Vinamilk, Vinhomes and Sabeco dominate the top-5 once again with a combined brand value of over US$13 billion, said Brand Finance. Second-place VNPT has a brand value of US$2.4 billion, followed by Vinamilk in third, with a brand value of US$2.1 billion.

The top-10 brands in the top-50 ranking have a combined brand value of US$17.7 billion, or 68% of the total brand value in the top-50 ranking. This highlights the significant effort required by the brands outside of the top-10 to improve their brand strength and boost revenue growth if they wish to compete against the leading brands across the nation, it said.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing destinations in Southeast Asia and is becoming increasingly attractive to investors, especially for companies looking to move operations out of China due to the US-China trade war.