Demand for industrial automation in Vietnam taking off

Chloe Liao, Taichung; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Demand for industrial automation and smart manufacturing in Vietnam has been growing fast due to surging foreign investment in the country's manufacturing sector, according to industry sources.

Many manufacturers are relocating from China to Vietnam partly because of the convenience of transporting components/materials from China to Vietnam by land instead of by sea, the sources said.

The coming of more manufacturers will push Vietnam towards industrial automation and smart manufacturing, according to Nguyen Quan, chairman for Vietnam Automation Association. The first priority is to help manufacturers introduce robots and AI-based smart manufacturing equipment to upgrade production, Nguyen said.