IT + CE
Vietnam sees FinTech boom
Alex Chen, Taipei; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES

The number of FinTech startups in Vietnam has almost tripled from 44 to 121 between 2017 and 2020, with 31% of them operating in payments, according to a report released by Fintech News Singapore.

FinTech is expected to grow even more with favorable regulations, including the upcoming FinTech regulatory sandbox and the legal framework for digital assets and cryptocurrencies, said the report.

VIR reported that as of October 2020, there are 39 authorized non-bank payment service providers in Vietnam, with MoMo, Payoo, Moca, ZaloPay and ViettelPay being the five largest e-purse providers. The number of players operating in the payments industry in Vietnam is large and very competitive, but there are still many opportunities for growth.

Fintech News Singapore stressed that despite the rapid development, the Vietnamese FinTech industry is still new compared to Singapore and areas including data/credit/scoring management and crowdfunding are still non-existent in Vietnam. Vietnam's FinTech industry is dominated by B2C players, while the less developed B2B segment is poised for growth.

Looking for startups?
Startup database
Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
Register
Accelerators & incubators
Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
Register
Events calendar
Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Taiwan large-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets

Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments

Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices

Research analysis
  1. EIH expanding e-paper ecosystem
  2. dToF likely to be mainstream 3D depth-sensing technology in 2021
  3. Global server shipments to rise 5.6% on year in 2021, says Digitimes Research
© 2020 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.