Ampacs to expand production capacity in Vietnam

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Gaming handset and TWS (true wireless stereo) earphone maker Ampacs plans to invest NT$200 million (US$6.9 million) to add an integrated production line at its factory in Vietnam, according to company chairman and president Chang-ching Huang .

Viewing that exports from China to North America and India are subject to tariffs of 7.5% and 15-20% respectively, Ampacs began the construction of the factory in June 2019 and started production in March 2020, Huang said.

Currently, six of the global top-8 gaming headset vendors are Ampacs' clients, Huang noted. Ampacs also began shipments for TWS earphones in the second half of 2020, with the business' contribution in revenues expected to rise from less than 10% in 2020 to 35-40% in 2021, Huang indicated.

While the factory in Vietnam will become the main production base, Ampacs' existing factory in southern China will focus on production for local supply in China, Huang said.

Ampacs posted consolidated revenues of NT$2.076 billion, gross margin of 26.71%, operating profit of NT$394.3 million, net profit of NT$296.2 million, net EPS of NT$2.69 for the third quarter of 2020, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$3.413 billion, gross margin of 26.10%, operating profit of NT$478.4 million, net profit of NT$372.3 million, net EPS of NT$3.38 for January-September of the year. The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$659.6 million for October, decreasing 10.08% but increasing 138.24% on year, and those of NT$4.091 billion for January-October, hiking 109.37% on year.

Ampacs will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in December 2020.

Ampacs chairman and president Chang-ching Huang

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, November 2020