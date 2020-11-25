Bits + chips
Taiwan Mask optimistic about 2021
Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Photomask supplier Taiwan Mask (TMC) has expressed optimism about its operations in 2021, citing robust demand from 8-inch and 12-inch foundries for mature-node manufacturing.

TMC has reported its third-quarter 2020 revenues rose 5% sequentially and 14% on year to NT$1.151 billion (US$40.37 million), thanks mainly to a surge in rush orders reportedly from TSMC apart from strong shipments to 8-inch fabs operated by United Microelectronics (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and GlobalFoundries. Its January-September revenues surged 37% on year to NT$3.356 billion.

The company said photomask shipments for mature fabrication nodes ranging from 0.35um to 0.18um at 8-inch fabs contribute 90% of its total revenues, with the remaining 10% from shipments for 12-inch fabs.

TMC expects its fourth-quarter 2020 revenues to grow sequentially due to strong demand from both 8-inch and 12-inch wafer fabs, with the prospect to see revenues and profits pick up quarter by quarter in 2021 thanks partly to significant increases in shipments of high-price photomasks for mature-node manufacturing at 12-inch fabs and investment gains from its three affiliates. Revenue ratio for 12-inch applications is expected to rise to 20% next year.

The company said it will focus more on development and production of offerings for mature nodes - 90/65/40/28nm - in the next three years, seeking to gain even higher growth momentum from the segments.

