Taiwan Mask poised to raise prices in 2Q21

Monica Chen, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Photomask supplier Taiwan Mask has seen a strong influx of rush orders, and is poised to raise its quotes in the second quarter, with the prospect for the company to see a 25% revenue expansion and significant profit increases in 2021, according to industry sources .

Many fabless chipmakers have been diversifying foundry sources seeking to obtain more capacity for their chip production, resulting in strong rush orders for photomasks needed to support wafer starts at foundry houses, the sources said.

But delivery lead times at Taiwan Mask for such orders have been extended to one month from one week, given that it has sustained full capacity utilization over the past month fulfilling increased orders from TSMC for wafer photomasks for mature process nodes, the sources noted, adding that the increasingly tight supply has also resulted in its quote hikes.

Taiwan Mask now sees 0.35um and 0.18um photomaks for 8-inch mature nodes contribute 90% of its revenues, with major clients including TSMC, UMC, PSMC, Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Globalfoundries, the sources said. The remaining 10% comes from offerings for 12-inch wafers.

The company's first-quarter 2021 revenues rose 15.4% on year to NT$1.276 billion (US$45.57 million), a record high for the same quarter. Its revenues and profits are expected to hit new quarterly highs in the second quarter and ramp up further in the third quarter, the sources said.