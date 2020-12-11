IT + CE
Global server market revenue up 2.2% on year 3Q20, says IDC
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Vendor revenue in the global server market grew 2.2% on year to US$22.6 billion in third-quarter 2020, during which worldwide server shipments declined 0.2% annually to nearly 3.1 million units, according to IDC.

Volume server revenue was up 5.8% to US$19.0 billion; midrange server revenue declined 13.9% to US$2.6 billion; and high-end servers declined by 12.6% to US$937 million, said IDC.

"Global demand for enterprise servers was a bit muted during the third quarter of 2020 although we did see areas of strong demand," said Paul Maguranis, senior research analyst, Infrastructure Platforms and Technologies at IDC. "From a regional perspective, server revenue within China grew 14.2% year over year. And worldwide revenues for servers running AMD CPUs were up 112.4% year over year while ARM-based servers grew revenues 430.5% year over year, albeit on a very small base of revenue."

Dell Technologies and HPE/New H3C Group were tied for the top position in the third-quarter 2020 worldwide server market with 16.7% and 15.9% revenue share respectively, said IDC. Inspur/Inspur Power Systems finished third with a 9.4% share of revenue. Lenovo was fourth with a 5.9% share and Huawei was fifth with a 4.9% share.

