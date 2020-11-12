Zhen Ding 4Q20 revenues to hit record quarterly high

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Zhen Ding Technology saw its revenues and profits for the first three quarters of 2020 decline over 20% on year, due mainly to delays in shipments at the request of its clients, but will score record high quarterly revenues in the fourth quarter from fulfilling the deferred orders, according to company chairman Charles Shen.

Shen, speaking at the firm's recent investors conference, said increasing shipments to major clients in the fourth quarter will enable its annual revenues and profits for 2020 to register single-digit on-year increases.

The company's October revenues spiked 31.27% on month but slipped 8.1% on year to NT$15.192 billion (US$532.31 million), which will be the lowest monthly figure in the fourth quarter, Shen said, stressing that its revenues for the quarter will grow sharply from a year earlier.

Shen said Zhen Ding will see stronger growth momentum in 2021 and beyond, driven by volume production of new offerings including miniLED super-thin rigid boards and commercialization for new capacity at its three major production complexes in China's Shenzhen, Huaian (Jiangsu province) and Qinhuangdao (Hebei province).

Zhen Ding has purchased new land at its Huaian complex to house new manufacturing facilities for high-end anylayer HDI and SLP boards for 3C applications, with construction to kick off in December 2020 and production in 2022, according to Shen.

He said its backend module assembly plant in India has completed equipment installation and will start production in first-quarter 2021, but it will take quite a longer time to build its planned flexible PCB plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan due to insufficient construction engineering support for the moment.

Shen stressed that Zhen Ding has been striving to offer one-stop shopping services for clients. Besides sustaining its leadership in FPCB and SLP segments, the company has seen its HDI production advance to the world's 7th place from 11th, and its only IC substrate plant has maintained full capacity utilization for BT-based FCCSP substrates.

He continued the company will not rule out building new production lines dedicated to ABF substrates.

Shen noted Zhen Ding will also step up production of high-end rigid automotive boards for ADAS systems and other EV applications, as well as high-end multilayer boards for servers and network equipment, through its newly acquired subsidiary Boardtek Electronics.

Zhen Ding Technology chairman Charles Shen

Photo: Jay Liu, Digitimes, November 2020