Zhen Ding, Flexium plan fundraising for PCB capacity expansions

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Zhen Ding Technology plans to raise new funds of US$250 million through a syndicated loan agreement, and fellow flexible PCB company Flexium Interconnect will issue US$150 million in international unsecured convertible corporate bonds, both aimed at supporting their respective capacity expansions in 2021.

Zhen Ding said the new loan is mainly designed to repay a 3-year loan of US$300 million that will expire in 2021, so as to maintain sufficient funds in hand for capacity expansions.

The company will enforce a capital increment of NT$340 million (US$120.94 million) at its India subsidiary to support construction of a backend assembly plant there, which is set for completion in two years. It will also increase the paid-in capital of its subsidiary in China by NT$1.424billion to finance R&D projects.

Flexium has also announced an additional capex of NT$6.7 billion to support capacity expansion for flexible LCP antenna boards at its plant in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, with the planned issuance of convertible corporate bonds meant to support the capex expansion.