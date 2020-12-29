Zhen Ding to see PCB shipments for miniLED-backlit iPad Pro peak in 2Q21

Zhen Ding Technology has obtained orders for backlight boards for Apple's upcoming miniLED-backlit iPad Pro, with shipments set to peak in the second quarter of 2021, according to industry sources.
Cyber security is a key issue for the era of big data, Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. Cybersecurity...
Mobile, telecom, computing trends
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
Global large-size LCD panel shipments will fall at a CAGR of -0.3% 2020 through 2025, while shipments of small-to-medium-size...
Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's PC monitor shipments in the third quarter of 2020 grew 6.9% sequentially and 4.1% on year.
Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020
Taiwan's TV shipments arrived at 8.46 million units in the third quarter of 2020, up 34.7% sequentially and up 11.9% on year.
Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets
Notebook and tablet shipments are both expected to increase from a year ago in 2020 due to demand from stay-at-home activities,...
Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in labor shortages and shipment disruptions in China's supply chain, but Digitimes Research...
Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices
The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted production and weakened consumer confidence, with all ICT sectors bracing for major declines...