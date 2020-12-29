Zhen Ding to see PCB shipments for miniLED-backlit iPad Pro peak in 2Q21

Supply of polysilicon, solar-grade wafers turns tight in China 6h 6min ago in Before Going to Press

Yageo sees inventory stay below healthy levels 6h 58min ago in Before Going to Press

Samsung to stay in LCD panel market in 2021 7h 11min ago in Before Going to Press

Chip demand for automotive electronics ramping up 7h 21min ago in Before Going to Press

Small- and medium-size LCD panel prices rise rapidly 7h 22min ago in Before Going to Press

Rise of online fitness to buoy Taiwan ICT industries in 2021 7h 24min ago in Before Going to Press

Zhen Ding, Flexium plan fundraising 7h 24min ago in Before Going to Press