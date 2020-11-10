Leadframe supplier CWTC posts profit increase

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) has reported net profits rose 34% on year to NT$603 million (US$21.1 million) in the first three quarters of 2020, with EPS reaching NT$1.71 for the period, compared with NT$1.72 in all of 2019.

The company said the impressive profit gains were mainly driven by lingering robust chips demand for 5G and stay-at-home applications and gradual recovery in demand for automotive electronics.

Its revenues for the first three quarters rose 1.7% on year to NT$6.993 billion due mainly to backend firms in Taiwan and China shifting orders for QFN (quad flat no-lead) leadframes to the company from Japanese suppliers.

Maintaining close partnerships with OSAT firms ASE Technology and Greatek Electronics, CWTC has seen its production lines run at high capacity so far this year as both backend clients have been busy fulfilling robust orders for wire bonding and other QFN-based packaging services, industry sources said.

The company expects to further boost its profitability by optimizing product portfolios with higher margins and increasing capacity.