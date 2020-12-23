CWTC readies NT$10 billion for leadframe capacity expansions, acquisitions

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Leadframe maker Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) has readied NT$10 billion (US$355.05 million) in new funds, including a 5-year syndicated loan of NT$7.2 billion (US$255.6 million) newly obtained from banks in Taiwan, to support capacity expansions and acquisitions, according to company sources.

CWTC chairman CN Huang said the company aims to become the world's largest vendor of QFN leadframes with a global market share of 30% by 2025, and will continue capacity expansions at its plants in Taiwan and abroad in the next few years, apart from seeking acquisition opportunities.

To meet rapid increases in QFN leadframe demand for consumer electronics, 5G and AIoT devices, automotive electronics and miniLED gear, the company already broke ground in October 2020 for a new plant in Nantze Export Processing Zone in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, and will also expand capacities at its plants in China and Malaysia, so as to better serve its clients in both China and other parts of the world, according to Huang.

CWTC said its combined annual QFN leadframe production capacity at the plants in Taiwan and China will be boosted by 70% to 32 million units by the end of 2021 from 18 million units in 2020.

The company has seen clear order visibility through mid-2021, as major clients including ASE Technology and Greatek Electronics have been operating traditional wire bonding production lines at full capacity to meet strong demand for power management ICs, driver ICs and other logic ICs.

