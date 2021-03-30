Leadframe supplier CWTC sees clear order visibility through April 2022

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Leadframe supplier Chang Wah Technology (CWTC) has seen clear order visibility through April 2022, in line with wire-bonding process capacity at backend houses already booked by chipmakers through first-half of next year.

The company is joining peers in raising leadframe quotes by 15-20% in response to ever-rising metal prices and increasingly tight capacity, with new prices to take effect for orders coming in the second quarter, industry sources said, adding that some IDMs have promised to offer even higher prices to secure priority shipments from leadframe makers.

At a recent business briefing hosted by Taipei Exchange, CWTC chairman CN Huang said capacity shortages in the entire semiconductor supply chain have never occured over the past three decades although there might be overbooking concerns. He said some major wire-bonding specialists reportedly have stopped taking orders in a bid to ease pressure on production.

Huang continued that QFN (quad flat no-lead) packaging leadframe will dominate the global IC leadfraframe market starting in 2021, with 30-35% of annual global supply of 250 billion ICs adopting QFN packaging.

He said CWTC can now offer a complete assortment of QFN offerings including DR QFN, aQFN, and pre-mold QFN, apart from traditional QFN, to serve IDMs and major backend houses, with third-quarter shipment schedules already fully set for clients.

As Taiwan's largest leadframe supplier, CWTC saw its annual production capacity reach 18 million units in 2020, accounting for the second highest share, at 11%, of global leadframe supply, next only to Japan's Mitsui High-tec, industry sources said.

CWTC manager Su Shuang-fu disclosed that the company will enforce capacity expansions at its plants in Taiwan and China in the next few years, aiming to boost its annual capacity to 32 million units in 2021 and 50 million in 2022 before reaching 130 million in 2025 to command 30% of the global market as the largest vendor.

CWTC has reported its 2020 revenues rose 4% on year to NT$9.678 billion (US$345.64 million) and net profits jumped 27% on year to NT$774 million. Leadframes for processing consumer chips contributed 56% of the company's revenues, compared to 17% for automotive chips and 20% for industrial control ICs.