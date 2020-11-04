SEMI expects 300mm fab spending to boom through 2023

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

SEMI has forecast that 300mm fab investments will grow by 13% in 2020 to eclipse the previous record high set in 2018 and log another banner year for the semiconductor industry in 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked the 2020 surge in fab spending by accelerating digital transformations worldwide, and the increase is expected to stretch into 2021, SEMI indicated.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating a digital transformation sweeping across nearly every industry imaginable to reshape the way we work and live," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The projected record spending and 38 new fabs reinforce the role of semiconductors as the bedrock of leading-edge technologies that are driving this transformation and promise to help solve some of the world's greatest challenges."

Growth in semiconductor fab investments will continue in 2021 but at a slower rate of 4%, SEMI indicated. Mirroring previous industry cycles, SEMI expects a mild slowdown in 2022 and another slight downturn in 2024 following a US$70 billion record high in 2023.

SEMI also forecast that the chip industry will add at least 38 new 300mm volume fabs from 2019 to 2024. Taiwan will add 11 volume fabs and China eight to account for half of the total. The chip industry will command 161 300mm volume fabs by 2024.

In addition, China will rapidly increase its global share of 300mm capacity to 20% in 2024 from 8% in 2015, according to SEMI. While non-Chinese companies will account for a substantial portion of that growth, Chinese-owned organizations are accelerating their capacity investments. These companies will represent about 43% of China's fab capacity in 2020, a proportion expected to reach 50% by 2022 and 60% by 2024, SEMI said.

Japan's share of 300mm installed capacity continues to trend downward, from 19% in 2015 to 12% in 2024. The Americas' share is also ticking lower, from 13% in 2015 to a projected 10% in 2024, according to SEMI.

The biggest regional spenders will be Korea, with investments between US$15 billion and US$19 billion, followed by Taiwan, which will pour US$14-17 billion into 300mm fabs, and China with US$11-13 billion in investments, SEMI indicated.

Memory accounts for the bulk of the increase in 300mm fab spending, SEMI noted. Actual and forecast investments show a steady rise in the upper single digits for each year from 2020 to 2023, with a stronger increase of 10% in store for 2024.

DRAM and 3D NAND contributions to 300mm fab spending will be uneven from 2020 to 2024, SEMI indicated. Investments for logic/MPU, however, will see steady improvement from 2021 to 2023. Power-related devices will be the standout sector in 300mm fab investments, with over 200% growth in 2021 and double-digit increases in 2022 and 2023.