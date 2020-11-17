CHPT, Xintec positive about 4Q20 on strong shipments for Apple devices

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's top test interface specialist Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (CHPT) and TSMC's re-invested backend house Xintec are both optimistic about their revenue prospects for fourth-quarter 2020 and for most of 2021 thanks to strong demand for processing chips for new iPhones and MacBooks.

CHPT is the main supplier of test interface solutions for the A14 processor for iPhone 12 series, and has also landed orders from the world's first-tier handset SoCs vendors. Its president Scott Huang said at a recent investors conference that "there is no reason for pessimism about 2021" as global shipments of 5G handsets are expected to double next year.

Besides handset APs, CHPT also offers test solutions for a variety of chipsets including power management ICs, antenna-in-package (AiP) modules and modem chips. It reportedly has also joined the test interface supply chain for the M1 chip for new MacBook and Mac mini devices.

Xintec has been engaged in packaging DOE (diffractive optical element) components for 3D sensors adopted in iPad and iPhone devices, and reportedly is also handling backend service for DOE components used in direct ToF LiDAR scanners for iPad Pro and iPhone Pro series.

Xintec saw its revenues for the first 10 months of 2020 surge 50.28% on year to NT$5.674 billion (US$199.08 million), a record high for the same period. Its fourth-quarter revenues are expected to challenge a new quarterly high.